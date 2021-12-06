News

NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett Spins Elaborate Alternative Explanation for Late-Night Attack: ‘There Was No Hoax’

By
Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Courts Building for the start of jury selection in his trial in Chicago, Ill., November 29, 2021. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago, Ill. — Testifying in his own defense Monday, former Empire star Jussie Smollett forcefully denied that he had anything to do with staging a hoax hate crime against himself in January 2019, and instead laid out an alternate explanation for the events leading up to the alleged racist and homophobic attack that garnered national attention.

Smollett, 39, came across as composed, polite, and confident in laying out his version of events leading up to him being attacked outside his downtown Chicago apartment just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019. His alleged attackers called Smollett racist and anti-gay slurs, fought

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest