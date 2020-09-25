Just How Difficult Would It Be for Dems to Make Good on Threats to Remake the System?

Proposals by progressive Democrats to eliminate the Senate’s legislative filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, and add two new reliably blue states could all pass with simple majority votes if their party wins the House, Senate and presidency in November.

But none of the proposals are sure to advance even if Democrats take power, because they would radically alter the Constitutional order and would be difficult votes for institutionalists and centrist Democrats from moderate states, political and legal experts said.

Some left-wing leaders have floated the proposals as threats to punish Republicans if the GOP moves forward with filling the Supreme Court seat …