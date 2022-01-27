Justice Breyer Formally Announces Retirement

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces he will retire at the end of the court’s current term, at the White House in Washington, D.C., January 27, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer made a formal announcement of his retirement in a letter to President Biden on Thursday.

“I am writing to tell you that I have decided to retire from regular active judicial service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States,” Breyer stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I intend this decision to take effect when the Court rises for the summer recess this year (typically late June or early July) assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed,” the justice added.

Justice Breyer’s letter to President Biden, dated today. “I have found the work challenging and meaningful,” he writes. “My relations with each of my colleagues have been warm and friendly.” pic.twitter.com/IRzHO1BHLs — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) January 27, 2022

Breyer, one of three liberal justices including Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, was appointed to the Court by former President Clinton in 1994. News of Breyer’s retirement was first reported on Wednesday.

Breyer joined Biden at a press conference at the White House on Thursday to announce the retirement, while Biden reiterated a campaign promise to nominate a black woman to the Court.

“It’s my intention, my intention to announce my decision before the end of February,” Biden told reporters. “The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity. And that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) vowed to move the confirmation process as quickly as possible on Wednesday, after news of Breyer’s retirement broke.

“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” Schumer said in a statement.

With 50 Senate seats and Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, Democrats will need every one of their senators to vote in favor of Biden’s future nominee in order to appoint her to the Court.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.