Justice Department Expected to Close Investigation into Clinton Foundation without Charges: Report

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton arrive for an event for their new book The Book of Gutsy Women in New York City, October 3, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

The Justice Department is expected to close a two-year investigation into the now-defunct Clinton Foundation after failing to turn up substantial evidence of wrongdoing, the Washington Post reported Friday.

In 2017 then-attorney general Jeff Sessions ordered John Huber, U.S. attorney for Utah, to investigate allegations of corruption involving Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, and a company called Uranium One. President Trump and had raised concerns that during the Obama administration, the State Department had approved the sale of Uranium One, which mines uranium for nuclear power, to Russia partly by using the company’s contacts with the Clinton Foundation. Hillary Clinton was secretary of state at the time of the sale.

“Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary and the Dems,” Trump tweeted before the investigation got underway.

Officials familiar with the investigation told the Post that Huber had found no hard evidence of corruption. Although the DOJ has not formally ended the investigation, it has largely wound down, according to the report.

The DOJ declined to comment on the matter, as did a spokesman for Sessions. Officials indicated that few in the Justice Department expected the investigation to discover anything of significance.

“We didn’t expect much of it, and neither did [Huber],” said one person involved with the investigation. “And as time went on, a lot of people just forgot about it.”

Trump has appeared focused on an investigation initiated by the current attorney general, William Barr, into the FBI’s handling of the Russia probe into the Trump 2016 campaign.