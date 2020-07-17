Justice Ginsburg Being Treated for a ‘Recurrence of Cancer’

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced on Friday that she has been undergoing treatment for cancer since May.

“On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy…to treat a recurrence of cancer,” Ginsburg said in a statement.

The justice said the cancer was first discovered as part of a regular biopsy in February, during which doctors discovered lesions on her liver. An initial immunotherapy treatment was unsuccessful.

“The [current] chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results,” Ginsburg said. “Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information. ”

The justice was hospitalized on Monday with a fever and infection. In her Friday statement, Ginsburg said the hospitalization was unrelated to her treatment for cancer.

Ginsburg has had cancer multiple times over the course of her 25-year tenure on the court. At 87, she is the eldest current Supreme Court justice. However, the justice sought to allay concerns that her medical issues would interfere with her work.

“Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work,” Ginsburg said. “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

