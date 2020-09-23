Justice Ginsburg’s Casket Arrives at Supreme Court to Lie in Repose

The flag-dropped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is placed on a catafalque at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building, in Washington, September 23, 2020. (Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket arrived at the Supreme Court Wednesday morning to lie in repose for a two-day ceremony honoring her memory and legal legacy.

The liberal icon’s former clerks, serving as honorary pallbearers, lined up on the steps of the Court just before 9:30a.m., when the hearse carrying Ginsburg’s casket arrived at the Court. Supreme Court police officers carried the casket, which was draped in an American flag, up the front steps of the Court and into the Great Hall, where the other eight justices were present.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered remarks during a private ceremony in the Great Hall that was attended by the justices along with Ginsburg’s family and close friends.

“She will live on in what she did to improve the law and the lives of all of us, and yet still Ruth is gone and we grieve,” Roberts said.

“Ruth used to ask, what is the difference between a bookkeeper in Brooklyn and a Supreme Court justice?” the chief justice said. “Her answer: one generation. It has been said that Ruth wanted to be an opera virtuoso but became a rock star instead.”

The White House said that President Trump will pay his respects to Ginsburg at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Over Wednesday and Thursday, the public may pay their respects outside the Supreme Court as Ginsburg’s casket rests under the portico at the top of the Court’s steps.

On Friday, Ginsburg will become the first woman in the history of the nation to lie in state in the Capitol.

Ginsburg died Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her death has upended the election cycle as Democrats prepare to oppose President Trump’s upcoming nominee to replace the late justice. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that Trump’s nominee will receive a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

