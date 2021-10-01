Justice Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID

Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks during his ceremonial public swearing-in in the White House in Washington, D.C., October 8, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court announced Friday.

Kavanaugh, who is vaccinated, has tested positive for the virus but has not developed any symptoms, according to a statement from the court.

He and the other eight justices on the bench tested negative for COVID as of Monday. Kavanaugh was tested Thursday as a prerequisite measure for attending colleague Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture ceremony Friday, which he will be skipping now to avoid posing a health risk to the event.

