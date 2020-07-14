News

Law & the Courts

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized with ‘Possible Infection’

By
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., November 30, 2018. (Jim Young/Reuters)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for “a possible infection,” a Supreme Court spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Ginsburg was initially taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night after experiencing “fever and chills.” At 87 years old, Ginsburg is the eldest member the Supreme Court.

“[Ginsburg] underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” the court spokesperson said in a statement. “The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Ginsburg was hospitalized early in May of this year for an infection caused by a gallstone. The justice missed oral arguments in January for the first time in her 25 years on the bench due to sickness.

The liberal justice was appointed to the court by President Clinton. During President Trump’s term in office the court has gained a 5-4 conservative majority, and Ginsburg’s health issues have caused some to wonder if she would vacate her seat.

However, Ginsburg has insisted she has no plans to retire. In 2019 the justice said she intends to serve “at least five more years,” and she has recovered from cancer multiple times over the course of her tenure.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

