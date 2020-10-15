News

Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris Halts Travel after Two Working with Campaign Test Positive for Coronavirus

By
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives at General Mitchell International Airport Milwaukee, Wis., September 7, 2020. (Alex Wroblewski/Reuters)

Senator Kamala Harris has suspended her travel plans through the weekend after two people involved in her campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.

Comments

The California senator and vice presidential nominee’s campaign announced Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director Liz Allen as well as a “non-staff flight crew member” tested positive for the virus.

“Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

By
In his questioning of Amy Coney Barrett regarding an Indiana case about a non-violent felon and his constitutional right to bear arms, Illinois senator Dick Durbin dropped numerous false claims about Chicago gun crimes. But he topped it all off with one of the most egregiously inane arguments used against the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

By
In his questioning of Amy Coney Barrett regarding an Indiana case about a non-violent felon and his constitutional right to bear arms, Illinois senator Dick Durbin dropped numerous false claims about Chicago gun crimes. But he topped it all off with one of the most egregiously inane arguments used against the ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
Film & TV

Michael Brown’s Myth and Counter-Narrative

By
As the title of the new investigative documentary What Killed Michael Brown? appears on screen, its orange letters startlingly recall the font that was used for Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 neo-Blaxploitation film Jackie Brown. More than coincidence, this reveals the motives of director Eli Steele and his ... Read More
Film & TV

Michael Brown’s Myth and Counter-Narrative

By
As the title of the new investigative documentary What Killed Michael Brown? appears on screen, its orange letters startlingly recall the font that was used for Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 neo-Blaxploitation film Jackie Brown. More than coincidence, this reveals the motives of director Eli Steele and his ... Read More