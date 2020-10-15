Kamala Harris Halts Travel after Two Working with Campaign Test Positive for Coronavirus

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives at General Mitchell International Airport Milwaukee, Wis., September 7, 2020. (Alex Wroblewski/Reuters)

Senator Kamala Harris has suspended her travel plans through the weekend after two people involved in her campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.

The California senator and vice presidential nominee’s campaign announced Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director Liz Allen as well as a “non-staff flight crew member” tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

“Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.