News

White House

Kamala Harris Labels Trump a ‘Drug-Pusher’ for Touting Hydroxychloroquine

By
Senator Kamala Harris listens to a question from the audience during a forum in Las Vegas, Nev., October 2, 2019. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)

Senator Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) on Wednesday labeled President Trump a ‘drug-pusher’ for continually touting hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

“The president keeps taking the stage and as opposed to what Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and medical health professionals are telling us, pushing this drug,” Harris said on The View. “He’s got to stop — he’s not — we don’t want a drug pusher for president.”

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug that anecdotal reports indicate has been effective in treating some coronavirus patients. There has not, however, been conclusive clinical evidence of its efficacy. The New York Times on Tuesday touted Trump’s “small personal financial interest” in a French company that produces the drug, even though Trump’s investment in the company amounts to roughly $1,000.

“I certainly understand why the president is pushing it,” Dr. Joshua Rosenberg of Brooklyn Hospital Center said in a different Times article on Monday. “He’s the president of the United States. He has to project hope….So I’m not faulting him for pushing it even if there isn’t a lot of science behind it, because it is, at this point, the best, most available option for use.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has cautioned against investing too much faith in the drug.

“I think we’ve got to be careful that we don’t make that majestic leap to assume that this is a knockout drug,” Fauci told Fox News on Friday. “We still need to do the kinds of studies that definitively prove whether any intervention, not just this one, any intervention is truly safe and effective.”

Fauci and economic adviser Peter Navarro, both members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, sparred on Saturday over the drug’s effectiveness during a meeting. Navarro was apparently incensed that Fauci maintained that hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness was not scientifically proven.

“It was pretty clear that everyone was just trying to get Peter to sit down and stop being so confrontational,” a person familiar with the meeting told Axios.

Comments

New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said he would ask Trump to increase the supply of hydroxychloroquine to the state’s hospitals. The state is a coronavirus hotspot,

“There has been anecdotal evidence that it is promising,” Cuomo told reporters, while noting the drug’s effectiveness has not yet been scientifically proven.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Eeyore Syndrome

By
In A. A. Milne's classic Winne-the-Pooh children’s tales, Eeyore, the old gray donkey, is perennially pessimistic and gloomy. He always expects the worst to happen. Milne understood that Eeyore’s outbursts of depression could at first be salutatory but then become monotonous. The outlook of the pessimist ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Eeyore Syndrome

By
In A. A. Milne's classic Winne-the-Pooh children’s tales, Eeyore, the old gray donkey, is perennially pessimistic and gloomy. He always expects the worst to happen. Milne understood that Eeyore’s outbursts of depression could at first be salutatory but then become monotonous. The outlook of the pessimist ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More