Kamala Harris on Trump’s Whistleblower Tweets: ‘His Twitter Account Should Be Suspended’

Sen. Kamala Harris gestures during the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Monday called for President Trump’s Twitter account to be suspended, warning that his words “could result in harm to other people.”

“The president’s tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that’s designed to beat people down instead of lift people up,” the California senator said on CNN. “Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, I frankly think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before including attacking members of Congress that he frankly should be, his Twitter account should be suspended.”

The former attorney general of California added that she is confident that Congress will do everything to protect whistleblower, however.

CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Harris whether such a move would play into the hands of Trump’s Twitter followers, who would claim that Silicon Valley is attempting to strip the president’s freedom of speech.

“What we see continuously, including in the last 24 hours, is a use of his words, Donald Trump using his words in a way that could subject someone to harm,” Harris responded. “And if he’s not going to exercise self-restraint then perhaps there should be other mechanisms in place to make sure that his words do not in fact harm anyone.”

“I don’t think he has ever understood the gravity of the job,” Harris said.

In recent days, Trump attacked the anonymous whistleblower behind the complaint that spurred House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against him last week. The inquiry concerns allegations that Trump used military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine’s president during a July phone call into assisting his administration with an investigation of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

“I deserve to meet my accuser,” the president declared over the weekend.

“So if the so-called ‘Whistleblower’ has all second hand information, and almost everything he has said about my ‘perfect’ call with the Ukrainian President is wrong (much to the embarrassment of Pelosi & Schiff), why aren’t we entitled to interview & learn everything about he [sic] Whistleblower, and also the person who gave all of the false information to him,” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets on Tuesday.

Attorneys for the whistleblower have resisted Trump’s demands for transparency, warning in a letter to lawmakers last week that the unnamed intelligence official’s safety would be jeopardized if his identity was exposed.

“The events of the past week have heightened our concerns that our client’s identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm’s way,” the letter reads.