Harris Releases $10 Trillion Climate-Change Plan

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People in Las Vegas, Nev., April 27, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday released a $10 trillion plan to tackle climate change, following several of her rivals who have released their own climate-change proposals in recent weeks.

“Climate change is an existential threat to our species, and the United States must lead the world with bold action to safeguard our future and protect our planet,” the California senator said in a statement. “The Trump administration is pushing science fiction, not science fact, putting our health and economy at risk.”

Harris’s plan aims to achieve a carbon-neutral economy in the U.S. by 2045, through measures that include transitioning the country to a 100 percent renewable energy-based power grid by 2030 and ensuring that all new passenger vehicles sold are emission-free by 2035.

“We will achieve these goals by investing $10 trillion of public and private spending over the next 10 years, creating millions of new, high-quality jobs,” the plan reads, adding that as president, Harris will “hold polluters accountable for the damage they inflict upon our environment.”

The plan also involves ending subsidies for the fossil-fuel industry, reinstating environment regulations the Trump administration has rolled back, and cracking down on companies with a high carbon footprint.

Last month, presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders released his own $16.3 trillion climate-change plan, a more detailed version of the Green New Deal, which he said will address the “global emergency” of climate change and create 20 million new jobs.

Senator Cory Booker also released a $3 trillion plan that mentions the “commercialization of clean energy technologies.” Senator Elizabeth Warren’s plan would cost about $2 trillion and stresses innovation in “clean, renewable, and emission-free energy technology.”

