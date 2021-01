Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters)

Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday, just before Joe Biden was set to be sworn in as the next U.S. president.

The former California senator makes history as the first woman and black vice president as well as the first person of Asian descent to fill the position.

