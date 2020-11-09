News

Elections

Loeffler, Perdue Call on Georgia Secretary of State to Resign

By
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gives an update on the state of the election and ballot count during a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta, Ga., November 6, 2020. (Dustin Chambers/Reuters)

Georgia’s two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, issued a scathing statement on Monday calling on the state’s GOP secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to resign over what they said was unacceptably poor management of Georgia’s elections last week.

“The management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state. Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not. And there must be transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn’t hard. This isn’t partisan. This is American,” Perdue and Loeffler said in a joint statement.

“While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State,” the pair said, adding that the “mismanagement and lack of transparency” from Raffensperger is “unacceptable.”

“He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately,” Perdue and Loeffler said.

The senators stated that they believe in calling out failures, even when they occur in their own party, and said Georgia’s elections have seen “too many failures” this year and last week’s election brought national attention to the state’s problems. They did not specify the specific failures that caused them concern.

Both Perdue and Loeffler’s Senate reelection bids, two races that could determine whether Republicans maintain their slim majority in the Senate, appear headed for January runoffs with their Democratic opponents. Jon Ossoff, who ran and lost a congressional special election in Georgia in 2017, is running against Perdue, and Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Raphael Warnock is running against Loeffler, who was appointed last year to replace Senator Johnny Isakson after he resigned citing his health.

Georgia’s ballot counting process has been plagued by delays and technical glitches that election officials said they are working to rectify before results are certified. County election officials are required to certify results by Friday, and Nov. 20 is the deadline for the secretary of state to certify statewide elections.

Raffensperger responded to the senators’ statement later on Monday, saying “that is not going to happen,” regarding his resignation.

“The voters of Georgia hired me, and the voters will be the one to fire me,” he said.

