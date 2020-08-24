Kellyanne Conway Leaving White House to Focus on Family

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 6, 2020. (Cheriss May/Reuters)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Sunday that she is leaving the White House at the end of the month, citing a need to focus on her children.

Her husband George Conway also said he will be stepping back from The Lincoln Project.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes,” the senior adviser to President Trump said in a statement. “We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she said.

“So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus,” George Conway wrote in a tweet about his departure from the anti-Trump Republican group.

The couple’s relationship attracted attention after George Conway began publicly criticizing the administration and its policies on social media. He later joined The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC that specializes in producing vitriolic attack ads against the president.

In recent months, one of the Conways’ high school-aged daughters has attracted attention on social media for her public criticism of her parents and their politics.

Conway, whose resignation brings her several years in the Trump administration to an abrupt close, called her time in the White House “heady” and “humbling.” In 2016, Conway became the first woman to lead a presidential campaign to victory when she became Trump’s third campaign manager.

