News

Immigration

Ken Cuccinelli Blames Paul Ryan for Lack of Progress on Immigration Reform

By
Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, in 2014. (Brian Frank/Reuters)

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, slammed former House speaker Paul Ryan and other moderate Republicans on Thursday for stalling potential progress on immigration reform.

Cuccinelli specifically targeted Ryan for his opposition to legislation introduced by Representative Bob Goodlatte (R., Va.) in June 2018 that would have curtailed legal immigration while temporarily shielding so-called Dreamers from deportation.

“And let’s not forget to be bipartisan in our criticism,” Cuccinelli said during a panel discussion at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, according to The Hill. “When Paul Ryan was the speaker, Paul Ryan submarined the best opportunity we had legislatively with the Goodlatte bill, which in the Judiciary Committee came through. And not enough people will challenge their own leadership in the GOP to beat them down when they are wrong.”

Ryan, who retired from Congress in January, was one of 41 Republicans who joined Democrats in opposing the legislation. He and fellow moderates in the Republican caucus instead backed legislation that would have granted a path to citizenship for Dreamers, rather than temporary relief from deportation.

Cuccinelli, who has developed a reputation as a staunch advocate of restrictionist immigration policy, suggested during his remarks that Ryan and other GOP moderates proved overly deferential to the business community in their approach to immigration reform.

Comments

“We had leadership there that defended the status quo,” he said. “They were the Chamber of Commerce Congress. They wanted illegal immigration — and this is not just left and right, there’s plenty of people who are often associated with the right, although I don’t know what the Chamber of Commerce is.”

Ryan has returned to the private sector and now plans to move back to Washington, D.C. while maintaining his residence in Wisconsin, Politico reported Tuesday.

Comments

Most Popular

Culture

Jussie Smollett Jokes Declared Off-Limits

By
The Jussie Smollett story has been declared not fit for jokes. "It's a straight-up tragedy," declares the co-creator of a Comedy Central show, South Side, set in Chicago. Bashir Salahuddin, a former Jimmy Fallon writer, says “The whole situation is unfortunate. Particularly for the city, there’s bigger ... Read More
U.S.

What The 1619 Project Leaves Out

By
“The goal of The 1619 Project, a major initiative from The New York Times that this issue of the magazine inaugurates, is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year,” The New York Times Magazine editors declare. “Doing so requires us to place ... Read More
PC Culture

Courage Is the Cure for Political Correctness

By
This might come as some surprise to observers of our campus culture wars, but there was a time, not long ago, when the situation in American higher education was much worse. There a wave of vicious campus activism aimed at silencing heterodox speakers, and it was typically empowered by a comprehensive regime of ... Read More
Film & TV

The Movies Take On Limbaugh, Levin, et al.

By
Oh, good, here’s the lefty British comic Steve Coogan to give us his take on American right-wing talk radio. Let’s all settle in for some deep insights. The comedy-drama is dismally titled Hot Air. No, seriously. That’s what they came up with. Coogan’s Lionel Macomb is introduced to us via his ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Ignorant Comments on Israel

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: figuring out what President Trump meant when he said Jews who vote for Democrats show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty”; examining the data on how American Jews actually feel about Israel; and why Democrats will always find a way or a reason to avert ... Read More