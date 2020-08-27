Kenosha BLM Protester Spray Paints ‘Free Palestine’ on Synagogue Driveway

(Screenshot via Twitter)

A Black Lives Matter demonstrator in Kenosha, Wis., spray painted the words “free Palestine” on the driveway of a synagogue in the city on Wednesday night.

Kenosha has seen nightly rioting since police shot Jacob Blake, an African American man, while attempting to arrest him. Rioters have burned several businesses to the ground and vandalized others, while a 17-year-old has been charged with homicide after allegedly shooting three demonstrators, killing two.

Someone from the BLM crowd spray-painted “Free Palestine” in the driveway of the Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/sJACaqZlai — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

One Black Lives Matter demonstrator broke away from a crowd to tag the driveway of Beth Hillel Temple with “free Palestine,” in an incident captured on video by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas. Beth Hillel is a Reform Judaism congregation comprising roughly 137 families, according to the synagogue’s website.

“We are advocates for justice for all oppressed people. We support the movement for Black lives, and we know that one person with a can of spray paint does not speak for an entire cause,” Rabbi Dena Feingold said in a statement to the Jewish News Synicate. “We pray for Jacob Blake and decry the vigilante murders that took place a block from our synagogue two nights ago. Our call is for justice and peace in our community and around the world.”

Rosas also captured an image of a church sign tagged with the letters “BLM.” The sign belongs to Christ the King Church, a non-denominational congregation established in 2013.

The police shooting of Blake, who had a warrant for his arrest on charges of domestic abuse and third-degree sexual assault, sparked riots in Kenosha similar to those seen in Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd. Investigators announced Wednesday, after three nights of rioting, that Blake had admitted to having a knife in his possession when he was shot.

Some Democrats fear the renewed unrest could play into President Trump’s hands during the election, and affect the voting results in the swing state of Wisconsin.

“There’s no doubt it’s playing into Trump’s hands,” former Madison, Wisc., mayor Paul Soglin told Politico. “There’s a significant number of undecided voters who are not ideological, and they can move very easily from Republican to the Democratic column and back again….They are very distraught about both the horrendous carnage created by police officers in murdering African Americans, and … for the safety of their communities.”

