News

Law & the Courts

Kentucky Attorney General Moves to Delay Release of Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Records

By
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron waits to deliver a live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention in Washington, August 25, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office on Wednesday announced that it is moving to delay the public release of grand jury records in the case of Breonna Taylor, whose fatal shooting by police in March has ignited protests across the nation.

Cameron’s office filed a motion Tuesday night to delay the release of the grand jury records by a week with the aim of protecting the identities of witnesses, especially private citizens, named in the audio recording. The recording was originally slated to be released publicly later on Wednesday.

The motion requests to “redact personal identifiers of any named person, and to redact both names and personal identifiers of any private citizen.”

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith is expected to rule on Cameron’s motion on Wednesday.

Taylor, a black 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was shot eight times in her Louisville, Ky. apartment on March 13 as police officers executed a search warrant for two men who were known to reside there. The warrant was issued because police suspected that a man connected to a drug ring was receiving packages containing drugs at Taylor’s apartment, but no drugs were found in the botched raid.

Comments

Last week, the Kentucky attorney general’s office announced first-degree wanton endangerment charges against one of the officers who shot into Taylor’s apartment. The officer was not charged with murder, and the other two officers involved in the fatal shooting were not charged.

Hours after the charges were announced on Wednesday of last week, protesters took to the streets in Louisville and “set fires, caused property damage and failed to disperse after being warned,” police said. Two Louisville police officers were shot and sustained serious injuries, and nearly 100 protesters were arrested during the night’s demonstrations.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

Everybody Loses, Which Helps Biden

By
Reactions to tonight's debate will likely be deeply polarized, as everything else is. There are a few things that are clear. One, this was probably the worst presidential debate in American history. There was a ton of cross-talk and shouting down, there were many bald-faced lies and obvious evasions, a former ... Read More
Elections

Everybody Loses, Which Helps Biden

By
Reactions to tonight's debate will likely be deeply polarized, as everything else is. There are a few things that are clear. One, this was probably the worst presidential debate in American history. There was a ton of cross-talk and shouting down, there were many bald-faced lies and obvious evasions, a former ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy

By
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy

By
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Chaos in Cleveland

By
The 90 minutes of “debate” between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden cannot be told as a cohesive story, or reduced to a few bottom lines. It was too fast and too disorganized. Almost anyone watching would have just picked up impressions along the way. I’ve grouped mine into piles ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Chaos in Cleveland

By
The 90 minutes of “debate” between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden cannot be told as a cohesive story, or reduced to a few bottom lines. It was too fast and too disorganized. Almost anyone watching would have just picked up impressions along the way. I’ve grouped mine into piles ... Read More