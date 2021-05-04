Kevin McCarthy: GOP Reps ‘Concerned’ about Cheney’s ‘Ability to Carry Out’ Leadership Role

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) said some GOP congressmen are “concerned” about Representative Liz Cheney’s (R., Wyo.) ability to fulfill her leadership position, in comments to Fox News on Tuesday.

“There’s no concern about how she voted on impeachment. That decision has been made,” McCarthy said. “I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair to carry out the message.”

Advertisement

As chairwoman of the House GOP conference, Cheney is the third-highest ranking Republican in the House.

“We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority,” McCarthy added. “Remember, majorities are not given. They are earned. And that’s about the message about going forward, combating Joe Biden.”

Cheney was one of ten Republicans in the House who voted to impeach President Trump following the Capitol riot on January 6. Since then, Cheney has continued to criticize the former president and, unlike McCarthy, has refused to label Trump as one of the leaders of the Republican Party.

Cheney has also said that senators who objected to the Electoral College certification after the riots should not run for president.

“If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit,” Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R., Ohio) told The Hill on Saturday. Gonzalez also voted to impeach Trump.

“Liz isn’t going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes,” Gonzalez continued. “She’s going to stand on principle. And if that’s going to be distracting for folks, she’s not the best fit. I wish that weren’t the case.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated the Republican dysfunction in a Wednesday morning statement in which she attributed the push to oust to Cheney to latent sexism within Republican ranks.

Team Pelosi making fun of Republicans for their quest to oust Liz Cheney: https://t.co/g1tFbJjLKo pic.twitter.com/8Wp1tWmCZA — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) May 4, 2021

Pelosi referenced a Punch Bowl News report that top Republicans are limiting their search for Cheney’s replacement to women who won’t pose a “threat” to their power.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.