Kevin McCarthy Joins Texas Brief Seeking to Flip Election Results

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., December 10, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has added his name to an amicus brief requesting the Supreme Court to allow the state of Texas to contest election results in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

President Trump has refused to publicly state that he lost the election to Joe Biden, although his administration approved the transfer of power to Biden’s transition team. Allies of the president have filed lawsuits in several states claiming that widespread voter fraud took place, but have not produced sufficient evidence to back up their claims.

The brief to the Supreme Court, filed by the Texas attorney general’s office, has drawn the support of 126 Republicans in the House as of Friday. McCarthy declined to answer questions on Thursday about whether he supported the suit, however House colleagues said the minority leader was omitted from the original suit due to a “clerical error,” Politico reported.

Every claim raised by the Texas lawsuit has been previously rejected by other state courts, and it is highly unlikely that the Supreme Court will indeed take up the lawsuit.

“I’m no lawyer but I suspect the Supreme Court swats this away,” Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) said in a statement on Thursday regarding the suit. “From the brief, it looks like a fella begging for a pardon filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit – as all of its assertions have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas’s own solicitor general isn’t signing on.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

