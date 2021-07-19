Kevin McCarthy Selects His Five Republicans for January 6 Committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks about the formation of a select committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot a news conference in Washington, D.C., July 1, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has selected the five Republicans to sit on the select committee investigating the Capitol riot that is scheduled to convene for its first hearing on July 27, securing GOP representation on the panel that was recently appointed.

The Republican spots afforded by the House resolution will be filled by Representatives Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and freshman Troy Nehls of Texas, with Banks serving as the ranking Republican, McCarthy informed CNN.

While Banks, Jordan, and Nehls voted to challenge the 2020 presidential-election results in battleground states Arizona and Pennsylvania, citing irregularities and potential fraud, Armstrong and Davis joined the majority bloc to certify the election outcome and declare Joe Biden the winner.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has already nominated seven members, including Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who was booted from her House leadership position for her Trump criticism, to occupy the eight seats designated for Democrats to help conduct the bipartisan congressional probe.

According to the House resolution, McCarthy can choose a roster of five Republicans to participate in the inquiry “in consultation” with Pelosi, but she can ultimately reject his choices. Pelosi told CNN that she is reviewing his selections.

The first hearing of the committee will feature witnesses from the U.S. Capitol Police Department and Metropolitan Police Department who will testify to the events during and leading up to the January 6 riot on the Capitol premises.

