Kim Jong-un Cries, Apologizes for Failing to ‘Rid Our People of the Difficulties in Their Lives’ in Party Anniversary Speech

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Kore, in an image released by North Korea’s Central News Agency October 10, 2020. (KCNA via Reuters)

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un issued a tearful apology over the weekend for failing to live up to the trust his people have placed in him, according to reports.

“Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily,” he said, during a speech at a military parade to celebrate the North Korean Workers’ Party 75th year in power, according to The Korea Times. “I am really sorry for that.”

Advertisement

“Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives,” Kim said.

Kim used the speech to further his claim that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has had no coronavirus cases, though that has been widely debunked. He expressed appreciation to the country’s troops for preventing an outbreak and spoke about the “grave challenges” and “countless ordeals” the government has faced.

He claimed responsibility for many of the country’s woes, saying they were caused by his own “lack of efforts and sincerity” and said he won’t “let down our people’s faith in me even if it takes my own life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 36-year-old dictator’s sudden softness could be a sign that he is coming under increased pressure in light of the country’s crumbling economy, which is reeling from sanctions imposed by a number of global economic powers over his decision to pursue a nuclear weapons program experts say, according to The Guardian.

However, over the weekend, the regime revealed a new ballistic missile system.

While Kim said he hoped that North and South Korea could “join hands” when the coronavirus pandemic passes, Kim Chong-in, the leading opposition figure in South Korea, was not impressed by Kim’s display of “crocodile tears.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.