News

Elections

Gillibrand Abandons Democratic Presidential Bid

By
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday after she failed to qualify for the third Democratic primary debate, scheduled for September 12.

“I think being able to have a voice on a debate stage, when other candidates have that, is really important,” said the 52-year-old Gillibrand. “And without it, I just didn’t see our path.”

“I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” she said in a message announcing the end of her campaign. “Let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

Gillibrand said that while she would support the eventual Democratic nominee whoever it may be, she would be particularly excited to see the party nominate a woman.

“I think that women have a unique ability to bring people together and heal this country. I think a woman nominee would be inspiring and exciting.” she said. “I will support whoever the nominee is, and I will do whatever it takes to beat Trump.”

Gillibrand centered her campaign around women’s rights, particularly abortion rights. She promised to nominate only judges who would support Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The senator said she plans to endorse one of the other Democratic primary candidates, although she would not reveal whom.

Her former primary opponents offered warm words congratulating her on her run.

Comments

“Kirsten, you are my sister and one of the most righteous fighters I know. I’ll miss our run-ins on the trail, but women, New Yorkers, and all Americans are lucky to have you resolutely at their sides,” New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who is running in 2020, wrote on Twitter.

Thank you for being part of this race, Senator Gillibrand, and for your unwavering commitment to fighting for women—from reproductive rights to paid leave,” said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. “Your voice has been strong and clear, and your determination is always on display. I’m proud to keep fighting alongside you.”

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Kevin Impresses on Bill Maher

By
Kevin Williamson had a strong appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher last Friday night, the episode that instantly became notorious when Maher said, of David Koch, “F*** him . . . I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful.” Kevin, promoting his new book The Smallest Minority: Independent ... Read More
World

Why Climate Action Flopped at the G-7

By
Despite President Emmanuel Macron’s effort to push climate change to the front of the discussion during the recently concluded G-7 meeting in France, the confab ended without a concrete agreement to take action on the issue. Some of the blame was laid at the feet of President Donald Trump, who was “a ... Read More
Elections

A Squeaker in 2020? Not Likely

By
Will Donald Trump’s reelection campaign be a nail-biter? No Republican president has ever been reelected with less than 50 percent of the vote. Historically, when a president runs for reelection, it usually isn’t close. Of the 31 times in U.S. history that a sitting president ran for reelection, 19 of those ... Read More
Culture

The New York Times Should Stop Whining

By
The New York Times, an organization devoted to gathering and publishing information, doesn’t want people to gather or publish information inconvenient to it. A group of Trump-supporting operatives has been finding and archiving old social-media postings of Times employees and other journalists for use in the ... Read More