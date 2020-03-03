News

Elections

Klobuchar Rejects ‘Establishment’ Label, Claims ‘Fresh Faces’ are Endorsing Biden

By
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to supporters at her New Hampshire primary-night rally in Concord, N.H. February 11, 2020. (Gretchen Ertl/Reuters)

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the presidential race on Monday, is pushing back on the criticism elicited by her and fellow former 2020 candidates’ endorsement of Joe Biden, saying they are “fresh faces” in the Democratic Party, not members of the establishment.

“What was cool about last night is you have Mayor Pete and you have Beto O’Rourke, who electrified Texas in his Senate race, and myself,” Klobuchar said Tuesday on CBS.

“And I just don’t think we are the face of the establishment,” she said. “I think we’re fresh faces in our party.”

Also awarding their endorsements to Biden on Tuesday were former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the presidential race the same day as Klobuchar, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who suspended his 2020 bid last year.

Klobuchar insisted that she is “friends with Bernie,” but explained that, “I don’t think we should have a socialist heading up our ticket” come Election Day.

Supporters of progressive Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders have raised the alarm that members of the Democratic establishment are working together to nominate Joe Biden and bring down Sanders’s campaign.

At a campaign rally in St. Paul, Minn., Klobuchar’s home state, Sanders invited those who supported her and Buttigieg to join his movement.

“Tonight, I want to open the door to Amy’s supporters, to Pete’s supporters,” the self-described democratic socialist said. “We all have our differences. But I also know that virtually all of Amy’s supporters and Pete’s supporters understand that we have got to move toward a government which believes in justice, not greed.”

Comments

Klobuchar responded “No, not at all,” when asked whether Biden had offered her a position in his administration, but hedged on whether she would accept a vice presidential nomination.

“I never look at hypotheticals,” she said. “There’s been a lot going on here.”

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
Elections

Bye, Buttigieg

By
Pete Buttigieg is leaving the presidential race. His decision comes as a surprise; this morning, his campaign was still urging supporters to get out the vote on Super Tuesday. A decent number of Buttigieg supporters are now up for grabs in the Super Tuesday states. Buttigieg is at 13.3 percent in the ... Read More
Elections

Bye, Buttigieg

By
Pete Buttigieg is leaving the presidential race. His decision comes as a surprise; this morning, his campaign was still urging supporters to get out the vote on Super Tuesday. A decent number of Buttigieg supporters are now up for grabs in the Super Tuesday states. Buttigieg is at 13.3 percent in the ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

The Worm Has Turned in the Democratic Race

By
The establishment has consolidated incredibly rapidly around Joe Biden after his South Carolina triumph. Most importantly, Amy Klobuchar and Peter Buttigieg have both dropped out and are endorsing him. Part of the reason it was difficult to see anyone stopping Bernie was that it was hard to figure how the ... Read More
Elections

The Worm Has Turned in the Democratic Race

By
The establishment has consolidated incredibly rapidly around Joe Biden after his South Carolina triumph. Most importantly, Amy Klobuchar and Peter Buttigieg have both dropped out and are endorsing him. Part of the reason it was difficult to see anyone stopping Bernie was that it was hard to figure how the ... Read More