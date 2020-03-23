News

Health Care

Klobuchar Says Husband Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

By
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during campaign event in New Hampshire, February 9, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Senator Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that her husband has tested positive for coronavirus and is hospitalized and isolated in Virginia.

Klobuchar wrote in a Medium post that he has pneumonia and is on oxygen, but not a ventilator, and started to feel sick while in Washington D.C., while Klobuchar was in Minnesota.

“He immediately quarantined himself just in case and stopped going to his job teaching in Baltimore,” she explained. “He kept having a temperature and a bad, bad cough and when he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved.”

Klobuchar added that she did not qualify to get tested, and that “since John and I have been in different places for the last two weeks and I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me to not get a test.”

On Sunday, Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) became the first U.S. Senator to test positive for coronavirus,

Paul said in a statement that he “was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” and added that “he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

Following Paul’s announcement, Utah Republicans Mitt Romney and Mike Lee both said they had recent contact with Paul, but showed no symptoms, and would enter self-quarantine as the Senate debates a trillion-dollar phase-three economic relief package.

