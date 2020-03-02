News

Elections

Klobuchar to Suspend Campaign, Endorse Biden

By
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during campaign event in New Hampshire, February 9, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) will suspend her campaign and endorse former vice president Joe Biden, according to multiple reports.

The Klobuchar campaign said the senator would fly to Dallas, Texas, to join Biden for a Monday night rally, where she will announce her endorsement.

Klobuchar garnered just 3.2 percent of the vote in the South Carolina Primary on Saturday, well behind Biden’s 48.4 percent. The senator’s best performance in the Democratic presidential race came in the New Hampshire Primary, where she came in third place with 19.8 percent of the vote.

Klobuchar, Biden and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg had competed for the moderate wing of the Democratic Party vote in the four early state primaries. On Sunday Buttigieg announced he would drop out of the race after winning 8 percent of the vote in South Carolina, failing to draw the support of African American voters who in large part chose Biden.

The 15 state primaries set for Super Tuesday, including Texas and California, will now pit Biden against progressive Senators Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), the front-runner in national primary polls, and Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), as well as the late-entry candidacy of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

