Klobuchar Withdraws from Vice Presidential Consideration, Calls on Biden to Nominate ‘Woman of Color’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar endorses former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for U.S. president during a campaign event in Dallas, Texas, March 2, 2020. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Senator Amy Klobuchar said Thursday that she is withdrawing her name from consideration as Joe Biden’s running mate, saying a woman of color should be chosen as vice presidential nominee instead.

“”I truly believe, as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket, and there are so many incredibly qualified women.” Klobuchar said on MSNBC. “If you want to heal this nation right now – my party, yes, but our nation – this is sure a hell of a way to do it.”

Biden has promised to pick a woman of color as his vice presidential nominee and came under renewed pressure to pick a black woman as protests against racism and police brutality continue across the country in the wake of the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, ran against Biden in the Democratic primary but dropped out of the 2020 race in March, hours before Super Tuesday, and endorsed Biden. Her record as a former prosecutor with a reputation of being tough on crime in the Minnesota county that includes Minneapolis, where Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, has hurt Klobuchar’s standing as a likely pick for the vice presidential spot.

Biden is considering several black women to be his running mate, including Senator Kamala Harris of California, Representative Val Demings of Florida, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Other contenders include New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham as well as Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. Stacey Abrams, a Georgia state representative and former gubernatorial candidate, has campaigned aggressively for the position but said last week that the Biden campaign has not contacted her about the role.

Biden praised Klobuchar for her “grit and determination” in a tweet Thursday evening and said, “with your help, we’re going to beat Donald Trump.”

