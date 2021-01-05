Kyle Rittenhouse Pleads Not Guilty to Kenosha Shooting Charges

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people and injuring another during riots on the streets of Kenosha, Wis., attends his extradition hearing in Lake County, Waukegan, Ill., October 30, 2020. (Nam Y. Huh/Reuters Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of shooting three people at a riot in Kenosha, Wis. over the summer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, has argued he acted in self defense.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers have argued that he was in fear for his life as he was being chased through the streets of Kenosha. He has said he attempted to surrender to a Kenosha police officer after the shooting but was told to go home. Kenosha police said they did not immediately arrest Rittenhouse as they were dealing with a chaotic scene.

Prosecutors claim Rittenhouse traveled across state lines from his home in Antioch, Ill., to Kenosha to protect businesses in the city during protests on August 25.

