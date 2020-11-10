Kyle Rittenhouse’s 19-Year-Old Friend Charged for Allegedly Giving Him Rifle Used in Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people and injuring another during riots on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, attends his extradition hearing in Lake County in Waukegan, Ill., October 30, 2020. (Nam Y. Huh/Pool via Reuters)

A 19-year-old friend of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who allegedly shot and killed two protestors in Kenosha, Wis. during unrest in August, faces two felony charges after prosecutors said he supplied the then 17-year-old with a gun.

Dominick Black was charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death, according to NBC Chicago.

According to a criminal complaint from the Kenosha County District Attorney, Black purchased a rifle on May 1 using money from Rittenhouse. Black knew that Rittenhouse was a minor and therefore not legally able to purchase a firearm, prosecutors allege.

The pair decided the gun would be kept at Black’s stepfather’s house in Kenosha, as Rittenhouse didn’t possess a Firearm Owner Identification card.

Black and Rittenhouse later volunteered to protect a business during rioting on August 25 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Black allegedly gave Rittenhouse the gun that evening at his stepfather’s house, according to the district attorney’s office, after which the 17-year-old allegedly used the rifle to shoot three men, two of whom died.

The criminal complaint says Rittenhouse admitted to Black that he had killed two men that evening and also later confessed to the killings to police.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers have argued he was acting in self-defense after being chased by a man. He has said he attempted to surrender to a Kenosha police officer after the shooting but was told to go home. Kenosha police said they did not immediately arrest Rittenhouse as they were dealing with a chaotic scene.

Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide in Wisconsin in connection to the shootings. His bail is set at $2 million.

