Labor Shortage, Supply-Chain Issues Threaten to Spoil Holiday Shopping Season for Small Retailers

With a 120,000-square-foot store dedicated to everything Christmas, and catalog orders coming from around the globe, it takes a lot of manpower to operate Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland.

In a typical year, Bronner’s would have upward of 750 employees working at “the world’s largest Christmas store,” based in the small Michigan town of Frankenmuth.

This year, amid the tightest labor market in decades, they’ve struggled to get their headcount up to about 560, said Wayne Bronner, the president and chief executive of the store.

Bronner has increased pay, and he’s offering his workers unlimited overtime and bonus pay for Saturday night and Sunday shifts. …