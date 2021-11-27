Labor Shortage, Supply-Chain Issues Threaten to Spoil Holiday Shopping Season for Small Retailers

With a 120,000-square-foot store dedicated to everything Christmas, and catalog orders coming from around the globe, it takes a lot of manpower to operate Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland.
In a typical year, Bronner’s would have upward of 750 employees working at “the world’s largest Christmas store,” based in the small Michigan town of Frankenmuth.
This year, amid the tightest labor market in decades, they’ve struggled to get their headcount up to about 560, said Wayne Bronner, the president and chief executive of the store.
Bronner has increased pay, and he’s offering his workers unlimited overtime and bonus pay for Saturday night and Sunday shifts. …
Send a tip to the news team at NR.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.