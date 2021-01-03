Larry King Hospitalized with Coronavirus

Talk show host Larry King attends a party to celebrate his 20 years with CNN in Beverly Hills, Calif., October 6, 2005. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Legendary talk-show host Larry King has been hospitalized with the coronavirus for over a week, according to multiple reports.

King, 87, is being treated at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is in isolation and is not currently allowed to receive visits from his three sons, CNN reported.

King hosted CNN’s Larry King Live for 25 years until stepping down in 2012. In the 1970s, the Brooklyn native hosted the radio program The Larry King Show. Since leaving CNN, King has hosted Larry King Now on Hulu.

King, who has Type 2 diabetes, has dealt with numerous health scares in the past, including multiple heart attacks, surgery for lung cancer in 2017, and both an angioplasty and a stroke in 2019.

Two of King’s children passed away last year at relatively young ages, his 65-year-old son of a heart attack in July and his 52-year-old daughter the next month after a lung cancer diagnosis.

King has been married a number of times and divorced his last wife, Shawn Southwick King, in 2019.

