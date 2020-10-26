News

Politics & Policy

Larry Kudlow: Coronavirus Relief Talks Have ‘Certainly Slowed Down But They Aren’t Ending’

By
Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters inside the Brady Press Briefing room at the White House, February 13, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday that talks for a coronavirus stimulus relief bill have “certainly slowed down,” though Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will meet with House speaker Nancy Pelosi for another round of negotiation today. 

“The talks have certainly slowed down but they’re not ending,” Kudlow said on CNBC.

“We are close but there are still important policy issues that separate us and our team believes there has to be more compromises on the house side for us to get there,” he said.

Kudlow added that the “goalposts” had moved, echoing comments by both Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Sunday. In separate appearances on CNN, Meadows and Pelosi each accused the other of “moving the goalposts” on negotiations. 

“We’ve continued to make offer after offer after offer and Nancy continues to move the goalposts,” Meadows said on CNN’s State of the Union.

In a later CNN appearance, Pelosi pushed back, saying, “They keep moving the goalposts.”

The California Democrat said the two sides have clashed over language on important policy issues including coronavirus testing, jobless benefits and state and local funding. 

“They said we’ll support the testing language with a minor touch. That was 55% of the language. We’re still waiting for the final okay. And that is a central issue in all of this,” Pelosi said. “We’re ready, we can change some words in the bill should they come back with some modifications.”

Pelosi said she sent the White House a list of her concerns on Friday that she hopes to have received responses to on Monday.

“It could happen this week in the House. But that’s up to (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch (McConnell) as to whether it would happen in the Senate and go to the President’s desk, which is our hope and prayer,” Pelosi said.

Comments

Meadows said they have found a number of Senate Republicans who would likely vote for a stimulus bill, but said, “We’re not Nancy Pelosi.”

“We’re not going to vote or opine on a bill and pass it before we’ve read it,” he said.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

The Only Middle Finger Available

By
If Donald Trump wins a second term, it will be an unmistakable countercultural statement in a year when progressives have otherwise worked their will across the culture. After months and months of statues toppling and riots in American cities and a crime wave and woke virtue-signaling from professional sports ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Only Middle Finger Available

By
If Donald Trump wins a second term, it will be an unmistakable countercultural statement in a year when progressives have otherwise worked their will across the culture. After months and months of statues toppling and riots in American cities and a crime wave and woke virtue-signaling from professional sports ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
U.S.

The Lies We’re Told about the American Story

By
Editor’s Note: The following essay was adapted from remarks delivered to the annual dinner of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, in California, on October 4. Every American heart must break when lies are told to boys and girls, who then grow up to think the worst about their past: that the American ... Read More
U.S.

The Lies We’re Told about the American Story

By
Editor’s Note: The following essay was adapted from remarks delivered to the annual dinner of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, in California, on October 4. Every American heart must break when lies are told to boys and girls, who then grow up to think the worst about their past: that the American ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More