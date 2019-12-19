News

Science & Tech

Leaked Data Set Reveals Individual Tracking of 12 Million Phones

By
Old cell phones are pictured in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, July 4, 2017. (Regis Duvignau/Reuters)

The New York Times has obtained a massive data set of over 50 billion location pings linked to more than 12 million phones which illustrates the ease with which tech companies can track and identify individuals.

The data, which was leaked to the Times, allowed reporters to easily identify individuals by tracking their movements, despite claims by companies like Foursquare, which says it anonymizes personal data when sharing with third parties.

Location data — which is often embedded in apps — is pseudonymized by a 30-digit-long mobile advertising ID which works cross-platform for advertisers and other businesses. The ID can also stitch geolocation together with other information like name, home address, email, phone number or even an identifier tied to your Wi-Fi network.

Using publicly-available information and the IDs in the data set, the Times said it “easily” surveilled a number of prominent individuals.

“We did not name any of the people we identified without their permission,” the report caveats. But it was able to identify patterns in movement to reveal “hints of faltering marriages, evidence of drug addiction, records of visits to psychological facilities,” and other sensitive information.

Comments

The selling of user data has come under fire in recent months. In November, documents showed that the California Department of Motor Vehicles generates $50 million a year by selling drivers’ personal information to private companies, in potential violation of a new privacy law set to take effect in January.

In September, Google agreed to pay a $170 million fine for illegally gathering the personal information of children through YouTube and selling it to advertisers.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More