News

World

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Cabinet Resign in Aftermath of Beirut Explosion

By
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab at a cabinet meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020. (Mohamed Azakir/Reuters)

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his resignation Monday, hours after his Cabinet stepped down in the wake of last week’s deadly explosion in Beirut.

“Today I announce the resignation of this government,” Diab said in a news conference. “May God protect Lebanon.”

The government’s resignation comes in the face of mounting backlash after an explosion at the capital’s port left at least 200 people dead, 6,000 injured, and 300,000 homeless. 

Violent protests called for top officials to “resign or hang,” NPR reported, after it was announced that the blast had been caused by carelessness in storing 2,750 tons of the dangerous material ammonium nitrate at the port, which officials had known about for years. The explosion has caused an estimated $10 billion to $15 billion in economic losses.

“We are facing an earthquake that struck the country, with all its humanitarian, social, economic and national repercussions,” Diab, who had only been in his role since January, said.

He said he is taking “a step back” so he can stand with the people “and fight the battle for change alongside them.” 

Earlier Monday Lebanese health minister Hamad Hassan told reporters that the prime minister would “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers,” explaining that, “the whole government resigned.” 

Comments

Protestors have also called for President Michel Aoun to resign, Reuters reported. Lebanon’s political system, which is designed to share power between the country’s varying groups, mandates that the presidency must be held by a Christian, the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim and the speaker of parliament must be a Shiite Muslim.

Around 20 people have been detained in relation to the explosion, including the head of Lebanon’s customs department and his predecessor, as well as the head of the port. Dozens more have been questioned, including two former Cabinet ministers, according to government officials.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

America, You’re Doing Okay: A Pep Talk

By
On the menu today: Some really intriguing new research on why so many people are asymptomatic with the coronavirus, and a theory that masks are effective in part because they aren’t 100 percent effective; a pep talk for everyone in America who’s trying to get a handle on their anxiety, stress, and gloom right ... Read More
Politics & Policy

America, You’re Doing Okay: A Pep Talk

By
On the menu today: Some really intriguing new research on why so many people are asymptomatic with the coronavirus, and a theory that masks are effective in part because they aren’t 100 percent effective; a pep talk for everyone in America who’s trying to get a handle on their anxiety, stress, and gloom right ... Read More
NR PLUS World

An Ordeal in Prague

By
Editor’s Note: Below is an expanded version of a piece published in the current issue of National Review. Ondrej Kolar was under police protection from April to July. He was also under police protection last year, in the fall. This year, he was in hiding for two weeks. Police detected threats to his life ... Read More
NR PLUS World

An Ordeal in Prague

By
Editor’s Note: Below is an expanded version of a piece published in the current issue of National Review. Ondrej Kolar was under police protection from April to July. He was also under police protection last year, in the fall. This year, he was in hiding for two weeks. Police detected threats to his life ... Read More