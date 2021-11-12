Left-Wing Commentators Rush to Condemn Rittenhouse Judge as Prosecution Flounders

Some progressive commentators are just coming right out and saying it: Judge Bruce Schroeder — the 75-year-old judge presiding over the the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse — is a racist.

As The Nation‘s Elie Mystal — who admitted that “each one” of Schroeder’s decisions “may be individually defensible” — put it, Schroeder is a “biased, racist judge with his Trump-rally cell phone.” At one point on Wednesday, the judge’s ringtone, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.,” could be heard in the courtroom.

Vanity Fair also set subtlety aside, opting for the headline “The Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Is the Actual Worst.”

Other outlets, however, were …