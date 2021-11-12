News

NR PLUS Media

Left-Wing Commentators Rush to Condemn Rittenhouse Judge as Prosecution Flounders

By
Judge Bruce Schroeder listens as attorneys discuss changes to the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin,November 12, 2021. ( Sean Krajacic/Pool via Reuters)

Some progressive commentators are just coming right out and saying it: Judge Bruce Schroeder — the 75-year-old judge presiding over the the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse — is a racist.

As The Nation‘s Elie Mystal — who admitted that “each one” of Schroeder’s decisions “may be individually defensible” — put it, Schroeder is a “biased, racist judge with his Trump-rally cell phone.” At one point on Wednesday, the judge’s ringtone, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.,” could be heard in the courtroom.

Vanity Fair also set subtlety aside, opting for the headline “The Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Is the Actual Worst.”

Other outlets, however, were

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest