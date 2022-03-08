LGBTQ Activists Host Gender-Inclusive Sex-Ed Summer Camp for Elementary Schoolers

LGBTQ activists in Indianapolis, Ind. are hosting a sexual-education summer camp for elementary schoolers.

The four-day program is open to third-through-fifth-graders and costs $250 per child. A web page advertising the event states that enrolled children will participate in “affirming, non-binary, body-positive, social emotional learning through play” with an “inclusive sexuality educator.” After the event attracted negative social media attention Monday, the Eventbrite page was taken down.

The organizer, Our Whole Lives curriculum facilitator and “sexuality educator” Ashley Robertson, has advocated for “sex-positive parenting” that challenges gender norms. Robertson has performed condom demonstrations with the Girl Scouts, endorsed “holistic BDSM education” and sexual …