Liberals Celebrate Rush Limbaugh’s Death, ‘Good Riddance’ Trends on Twitter

Liberals on Twitter celebrated the death of Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday, with their messages of disdain for the 70-year-old media legend causing “Rest in Piss,” “Good Riddance,” and “Rot in Hell” to trend on the site.

“The idea that you say artificially nice things about people after they die is weird. I’ve never understood the logic of it. Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in anyway change or redeem that,” the Young Turks host Cenk Uygur wrote.

“God has canceled Rush Limbaugh,” Crooked Media host Erin Ryan said in a tweet.

“Rush Limbaugh was one of the most harmful and poisonous people in the modern United States of America,” said political analyst Jared Yates Sexton. “His pursuit of wealth and power hurt untold numbers of people and wrought incalculable damage to politics as a public good, society as a whole, and the planet itself.”

“It’s easy to make fun of Rush Limbaugh right now, but it’s important to remember that he also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying,” TV writer Mike Drucker reacted.

“If I had to say something positive I guess I’m glad Rush Limbaugh lived long enough to get cancer and die,” comedian Paul F. Tompkins said.

Meanwhile, mainstream media outlets took shots at Limbaugh in their respective obituaries.

The Washington Post and the New York Times wrote headlines dubbing Limbaugh a “provocateur.”

“Rush Limbaugh, who deployed comic bombast and relentless bashing of liberals, feminists and environmentalists to become the nation’s most popular radio talk-show host and lead the Republican Party into a politics of anger and obstruction, died Feb. 17 at 70,” the Post wrote.

“Rush Limbaugh, the relentlessly provocative voice of conservative America who dominated talk radio for more than three decades with shooting-gallery attacks on liberals, Democrats, feminists, environmentalists and other moving targets, died on Wednesday,” the Times obituary reads.

CBS News shared its obituary in a tweet asking if Limbaugh was a “conservative oracle or opportunist?”

The Huffington Post and Rolling Stone had searing headlines, with the former calling him the “bigoted king of talk radio” and the latter claiming “Rush Limbaugh Did His Best to Ruin America.”

Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, announced the 70-year-old legend had died Wednesday after being diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer last year.

“For over 32 years, Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show,” Kathryn Limbaugh said. “It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.”

He received the diagnosis in January 2020. Then-President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom days later at the State of the Union address.

“This is not good news,” Trump said then of Limbaugh’s diagnosis. “But what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

