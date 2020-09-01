News

Education

Liberty University Announces Independent Investigation of Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Tenure

By
Liberty University’s Former President Jerry Falwell Jr. attends a school commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Va., May 11, 2019. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters)

Liberty University will launch an independent investigation of “all facets” of the school’s operations under former president Jerry Falwell Jr.’s leadership, the school’s board announced Monday.

The board hired an outside firm to investigate the school’s financial, real estate, and legal matters under Falwell, who resigned last week after 13 years as president. The evangelical school’s board said in a statement it was “committed to learning the consequences that have flowed from a lack of spiritual stewardship by our former president,” the Associated Press reported.

A string of personal controversies had plagued Falwell leading up to his resignation last week, including the revelation that a young business partner of the Falwell family, Giancarlo Granda, said he had had a yearslong sexual relationship with Becki Falwell and that Jerry Falwell had at times participated as a voyeur.

The Falwells admitted that the affair happened, but said Jerry Falwell wasn’t involved and that Granda had threatened to blackmail them by revealing the relationship unless the couple agreed to pay him off.

Ahead of his departure, Falwell was on an indefinite leave of absence after posting a photo on social media of himself standing next to his wife’s pregnant assistant with their pants unzipped. He said it was taken at a costume party during vacation but the photos caused outrage among critics who said the behavior was hypocritical as the head of a university that makes students abide by a strict moral code of conduct.

The Falwells said they support Liberty’s board and “welcome any inquiry as we have nothing to hide.”

Falwell became president in 2007 after his father, Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr, a famous evangelist, died. Under the younger Falwell, Liberty grew its online program and endowment and improved its athletics programs, but critics have long called for his resignation.

Comments

“Some may say that all the signs were there for a long time before last week,” the statement said. “It’s certainly fair to say that there were questionable comments made, worrying behavior, and inappropriate social media posts, but all the signs were not there until the start of last week.”

The board also said it is looking into establishing a role at the university aimed at providing spiritual guidance for university leaders to ensure they “live out the Christian walk expected of each and every one of us at Liberty.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Dangers for Democrats

By
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Joe Biden’s best response to the news of a leftist protestor shooting a peaceful Donald Trump supporter in the head execution-style is to run in front of the cameras and say, “This is Donald Trump’s America.” Or repeating the close of his news release the other day, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Dangers for Democrats

By
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Joe Biden’s best response to the news of a leftist protestor shooting a peaceful Donald Trump supporter in the head execution-style is to run in front of the cameras and say, “This is Donald Trump’s America.” Or repeating the close of his news release the other day, ... Read More
Media

Why Andrew Sullivan Isn’t at New York Magazine

By
I noted the parting of ways between writer and magazine here a few weeks ago. We now have some more clarity on the split, courtesy of a Ben Smith profile of Sullivan in the New York Times: The new editor of New York, David Haskell, didn’t push him out because of any new controversy or organized staff revolt, ... Read More
Media

Why Andrew Sullivan Isn’t at New York Magazine

By
I noted the parting of ways between writer and magazine here a few weeks ago. We now have some more clarity on the split, courtesy of a Ben Smith profile of Sullivan in the New York Times: The new editor of New York, David Haskell, didn’t push him out because of any new controversy or organized staff revolt, ... Read More
Economics

Apocalypse Now?

By
Because ideas become ideologies and ideologies become cults, political narratives often are accompanied by apocalypse stories. For libertarians, the preferred apocalypse is hyperinflation, which is always right on the verge of happening but never actually happens. (Except when it does.) The world’s ... Read More
Economics

Apocalypse Now?

By
Because ideas become ideologies and ideologies become cults, political narratives often are accompanied by apocalypse stories. For libertarians, the preferred apocalypse is hyperinflation, which is always right on the verge of happening but never actually happens. (Except when it does.) The world’s ... Read More
Fiscal Policy

Biden May Lose the Moderates

By
When Barack Obama and Joe Biden took over the White House in 2008, they had run on an ambitious agenda that included many of the same policies that Vice President Biden now advocates. President Obama threatened to withdraw from NAFTA, repeal the Bush tax cuts at the top, opposed secret-ballot union elections ... Read More
Fiscal Policy

Biden May Lose the Moderates

By
When Barack Obama and Joe Biden took over the White House in 2008, they had run on an ambitious agenda that included many of the same policies that Vice President Biden now advocates. President Obama threatened to withdraw from NAFTA, repeal the Bush tax cuts at the top, opposed secret-ballot union elections ... Read More