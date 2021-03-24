Lincoln Project Smears Georgia Lawmaker as Racist, Whips Up Social-Media Mob to Get Him Fired

A state senate leader in Georgia lost his job at a law firm after he says he was smeared online by the Lincoln Project, which published a series of since-deleted tweets late last week accusing him of co-sponsoring “a bill meant to suppress black votes” and “institute a new Jim Crow.”

In its tweets, the disgraced anti-Trump organization also tagged Senator John Albers’s employer, and many of the company’s top clients, writing that they are helping to pay his salary “and strip votes away from millions of black Georgians.” The tweets concluded by declaring that “It’s time to stand on the …