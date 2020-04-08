News

Linda Tripp, Key Figure in Clinton Impeachment, Dies at 70

Linda Tripp leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., in 1998.

Linda Tripp, the former White House staffer best known for her role in the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at the age of 70 after battling an undisclosed terminal illness, according to a Facebook post by her daughter.

Tripp worked in the White House and later the Pentagon under George H.W. Bush and Clinton. She shot to notoriety during Clinton’s 1998 impeachment when her recordings of conversations she’d had with Monica Lewinsky about the latter’s affair with the president became key to Independent Counsel Ken Starr’s investigation.

Lewinsky expressed sympathy for Tripp and her family earlier on Wednesday, writing in a tweet that “no matter the past,” she hoped “for [Tripp’s] recovery,” and couldn’t “imagine how difficult this is for her family.”

NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Senator in the Soup

As a National Review reader and fan as well as a writer, I am absolutely tickled that our magazine recently published an excellent piece arguing that American-style factory farming presents a threat of future epidemics — and that this piece was written by Spencer Case, Our Man in Wuhan, presumably the home of ... Read More
