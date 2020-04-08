Linda Tripp, Key Figure in Clinton Impeachment, Dies at 70

Linda Tripp leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., in 1998.

Linda Tripp, the former White House staffer best known for her role in the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at the age of 70 after battling an undisclosed terminal illness, according to a Facebook post by her daughter.

Tripp worked in the White House and later the Pentagon under George H.W. Bush and Clinton. She shot to notoriety during Clinton’s 1998 impeachment when her recordings of conversations she’d had with Monica Lewinsky about the latter’s affair with the president became key to Independent Counsel Ken Starr’s investigation.

Lewinsky expressed sympathy for Tripp and her family earlier on Wednesday, writing in a tweet that “no matter the past,” she hoped “for [Tripp’s] recovery,” and couldn’t “imagine how difficult this is for her family.”

no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) April 8, 2020