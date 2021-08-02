Lindsey Graham Announces ‘Breakthrough’ Case of COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the defense department’s budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 17, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) announced on Monday that he contracted a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19.

Graham is fully vaccinated, and credited the vaccine with preventing a more severe case of the illness.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham wrote on Twitter.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” Graham added. “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

The senator said he would enter quarantine for ten days.

Graham was one of 17 Republican senators who voted to open debate on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Additionally, Graham was part of a bipartisan group of 21 senators who negotiated the outlines of the bill in the weeks preceding its introduction to the Senate.

It was not immediately clear if Graham’s quarantine would affect negotiations or future votes on the legislation.

Out of 164 million who have received a coronavirus vaccine, just 125,000 have tested positive for breakthrough infections according to data compiled by NBC News. (The number of breakthrough infections may be higher because several states did not report data on the subject.)

