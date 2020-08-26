News

Law & the Courts

Lindsey Graham Asks Why Jacob Blake ‘Didn’t Yield’ Before Wisconsin Police Shot Him

By
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., August 5, 2020. (Erin Schaff/Reuters)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Tuesday questioned the circumstances that led up to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man who a Kenosha, Wis. who was shot seven times in the back at close range.

“I don’t know what happened there. Let’s find out. It’s dangerous being a cop,” Graham said when asked during a press conference announcing the endorsement of the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police whether the police shooting in Kenosha suggests that protestors’ grievances are still not being heard, even after months of nationwide protests and rioting sparked by the death of George Floyd in May.

“I don’t know why the gentleman didn’t yield when he was asked to yield. I don’t know what the facts are,” he added.

Video of the incident, which occurred Sunday evening when Kenosha police responded to a domestic violence call, appears to show Blake walking to a van followed by two police officers with weapons drawn. As Blake tries to get into the van, where his three children are waiting, an officer appears to grab him by the shirt and fires several shots at close range into his back.

Blake remains in critical condition and is paralyzed from the waist down after sustaining spinal injuries from the shooting, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Tuesday.

However, Graham said he supports police reform measures and that Floyd’s death was an example of “heinous” and “wrong” policing. 

“Police are not above the law,” Graham said. “There are places where police act with impunity. This is not one of those nations.”

Comments

Graham’s statements come as an August Quinnipiac poll put him in a near tie with his Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison in a race for his Senate seat in South Carolina, where more than 30 percent of the population is black, Politico reported. 

Graham called on his opponent to return donations from MoveOn.org, as the organization supports redirecting funds from police departments to municipal services and community programs, though Harrison has denied that he supports defunding the police. 

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Morning in Tim Scott’s America

By
The first night of the Republican National Convention was middling at best until Tim Scott took the stage at the end. The production value of the event far outstripped the Democratic National Convention last week, but much of the broadcast was transparently aimed at pleasing an audience of one — the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Morning in Tim Scott’s America

By
The first night of the Republican National Convention was middling at best until Tim Scott took the stage at the end. The production value of the event far outstripped the Democratic National Convention last week, but much of the broadcast was transparently aimed at pleasing an audience of one — the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Leadership Your Country Needs

By
It has been said that once, the 18th-century German naturalist Alexander von Humboldt met an Indian while walking through an American desert. Humboldt asked the Indian with great interest about his recent baptism, and the Indian told him that he had even met the Archbishop of Quebec. But seeing that the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Leadership Your Country Needs

By
It has been said that once, the 18th-century German naturalist Alexander von Humboldt met an Indian while walking through an American desert. Humboldt asked the Indian with great interest about his recent baptism, and the Indian told him that he had even met the Archbishop of Quebec. But seeing that the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Segregation Returns to Campus

By
Before the Supreme Court ruled, in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, the lower District Court in Kansas conceded that such policies were “detrimental” to minority children since they contributed to a “sense of inferiority.” In ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Segregation Returns to Campus

By
Before the Supreme Court ruled, in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, the lower District Court in Kansas conceded that such policies were “detrimental” to minority children since they contributed to a “sense of inferiority.” In ... Read More