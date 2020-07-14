News

Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham Attempting to Declassify FBI Memo on Steele Source Who Undermined Dossier

By
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) speaks with a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2020. (Al Drago/Reuters)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) revealed on Tuesday that he is attempting to declassify an FBI memo describing an interview with a crucial source for the Steele dossier, whose comments undermined the dossier’s assertions.

The source was dossier author Christopher Steele’s only direct source inside Russia for many of the allegations included in the dossier. The Justice Department Inspector General report released in December 2019 noted that the individual, referred to as the “Primary Sub-Source,” has since disputed various claims in the dossier, including that Trump-campaign officials colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 election. The Primary Sub-Source made the allegations against the Steele dossier in an interview with the FBI.

“There’s a memo about that interview,” Graham said Tuesday in a podcast with Fox News host Trey Gowdy. “[DOJ Inspector General Michael] Horowitz found it — it was 40 pages. My staff has finally gotten a look at it. It’s classified. I’m going to try to get it unclassified.”

Horowitz’s December report found that the FBI had committed numerous errors in its applications for FISA warrants to surveil former Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page. Four footnotes in the report declassified in April revealed that the FBI received evidence in January 2017 that Russian operatives fed disinformation to Steele to be used in the dossier.

“I believe that the dossier, which was the key component of getting the warrant against Carter Page, was in fact Russian disinformation,” Graham told Gowdy. “I believe that the FBI was on notice that it was unreliable, continued to use it anyway. I believe that they misled the FISA court.”

Steele admitted in April 2020 that his own records of interviews with the Primary Sub-Source “were wiped in early January 2017.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

U.S.

A Look at the Reinfection Rate

By
On the menu today: unraveling those ominous claims that people can get reinfected with the coronavirus merely weeks or months after they think they’ve beaten it; the governor of Mississippi explains why he doesn’t think “herd immunity” is a realistic option, while some New York neighborhoods offer some ... Read More
U.S.

White House

Don’t Blame Fauci

By
The president’s relationship with Anthony Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has played a very public role in the country’s COVID-19 response, has gotten especially rocky. Fauci has expressed concerns about reopening and bluntly contradicted some of the ... Read More
White House

White House

An Indefensible Commutation

By
President Trump has commuted the sentence of Roger Stone. The timing, late on Friday, suggests internal embarrassment over the move, and we wish there were more. The commutation is a move fully within the president’s powers and in keeping with the long-established pattern of presidents’ pardoning or ... Read More
White House

Media

Undeserved Derision from the New York Times

By
Did you happen to see the Gail Collins op-ed in the New York Times this weekend? She painted a picture of the Little Sisters of the Poor Supreme Court case as being about Donald Trump. She presented a caricature of the Little Sisters of the Poor as easily used for ideological purposes. She continued the party ... Read More
Media

Culture

The Untold Harms of Surrogacy

By
I  have lost count of the number of celebrities hiring women to gestate their babies. Elton John and David Furnish set the trend ten years ago and the list just keeps growing: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West; Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick; Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen; Nicole Kidman and Keith ... Read More
Culture

