Lindsey Graham Predicts Trump Will Be ‘Transparent’ about Ukraine Call, Urges Him to ‘Release as Much as Possible’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, January 19, 2019. (Stringer/Reuters)

Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday said he believes Americans will be “surprised about the level of transparency” President Trump will offer regarding his controversial July phone call with Ukraine’s president.

“I believe that President Trump is going to blow you away with his willingness to disclose and be transparent about this phone call, because I think he did nothing wrong and he has nothing to hide,” the South Carolina Republican and frequent Trump ally said on conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt’s show.

Reports broke last week that Trump had asked President Volodymyr Zelensky multiple times to help Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The former vice president has been accused of using his position to boost a Ukrainian energy company that was doing business with his son.

In 2014, Biden urged the dismissal of a prosecutor who oversaw investigations into the head of the gas company. The whistleblower complaint was made by an anonymous member of the intelligence community who lacked direct knowledge of the call, according to CNN.

On Sunday, Graham called for the Justice Department to launch a probe into the Biden family’s business connections to Ukraine, saying, “There is enough smoke here.”

“Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!” Trump wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“I would urge him to continue to be as transparent as possible and tell us as much as he can without compromising executive privilege, so that we can understand what happened,” Graham said.

“You’re going to find more about that phone call in the coming days,” Graham continued, adding that a private discussion with another world leader is “one of the most privileged matters any president would have.”

“Get ready for some disclosures from the president that I think will exceed every expectation,” he said. “I can’t promise you this will happen, but I think the president will clear the air when it comes to the whistleblower allegation.”

The White House is reportedly considering releasing the full transcript of the call between Trump and the Ukrainian president.