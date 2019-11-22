Lindsey Graham Requests State Department Docs Relating to Bidens, Ukraine

Senator Lindsey Graham (R, S.C.) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 27, 2018. (Michael Reynolds/Reuters)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday to request documents that will assist the committee “in answering questions regarding allegations” that former vice president Joe Biden pushed to end a 2016 Ukrainian investigation into Burisma, the gas company which employed his son Hunter.

Graham points out three main facts that, in his view, suggest a possible conflict of interest between official U.S. state policy and Ukrainian investigations into Burisma. Graham claims that Joe Biden “held a series of phone calls with former Ukrainian President Petro Porosehnko regarding previous demands to dismiss Prosecutor General Shokin for alleged corruption,” after which Shokin, who had seized property from Burisma’s founder Mykola Zlochevsky, was fired.

While President Trump brought up the Bidens during his July 25 phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, and Republicans have often referenced a clip of Biden talking about his efforts to get Shokin fired, Biden and other officials have denied that any wrongdoing took place.

Former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker said to the House last month that Biden “was representing U.S. policy at the time,” and that it was widely assumed “that Shokin was not doing his job as a prosecutor general. He was not pursuing corruption cases.”

Graham concludes his letter by requesting documents pertaining to Biden’s phone calls with Poroshenko and communications between their two offices, as well as “all documents and communications related to a meeting between Devon Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden, and Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016.”

Earlier this month, Republican senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson sent a similar letter to Pompeo requesting documents, and detailed an email thread showing a planned 2015 meeting between Archer and Kerry.