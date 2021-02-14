Lindsey Graham Touts Lara Trump as Potential N.C. Senate Candidate to Replace Burr

Lara Trump, an adviser to the Trump re-election campaign and wife of the president’s son, Eric, delivers a pre-recorded address in Washington, D.C., August 26, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) touted Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, as a potential candidate in the North Carolina Senate race for 2022, in comments to Fox News Sunday.

The North Carolina spot will be vacated by Republican senator Richard Burr, who announced in 2016 that he would not seek reelection once his term ends. Lara Trump, a North Carolina native, has reportedly considered moving back to her home state from New York in order to run for Burr’s seat.

Burr surprised Republican colleagues on Saturday by voting to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection” during the former president’s second impeachment trial. Graham indicated that Burr’s stance could galvanize North Carolina Republicans to back Lara Trump for office.

“The biggest winner, I think, of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump,” Graham told host Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. “My dear friend Richard Burr, who I like and been friends with a long time, just made Lara Trump almost a certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs.”

Graham added, “I’ll certainly be behind her because I think she represents the future of the Republican party.”

Graham’s comments came as prominent Republicans have begun to prepare for the 2022 midterms, during which time the GOP will attempt to win a majority in the House and take back the Senate from Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) emphasized that he would support Republican candidates based on their “electability,” in comments to Politico. Meanwhile, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has launched a PAC to support GOP candidates for the upcoming midterms.

Graham indicated that the former president would also be involved in the future of the GOP.

“He’s ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party,” Graham said. “He’s excited about 2022.”

