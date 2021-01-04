Liquor License Suspension Sparks 200-Person Anti-Lockdown Protest in Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz provides an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the investigation into the death of George Floyd, during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn., May 27, 2020. (John Autey/Pioneer Press/Reuters)

Nearly 200 Minnesotans attended a protest against Governor Tim Walz’s indoor dining ban on Sunday, organized by a bar owner who is facing a potential five-year suspension of her liquor license for violating the order.

“It’s time for us patriots to rise up, in a peaceful way of course, and to say, ‘Hey, enough is enough,’” Hanson said.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has said it will suspend the liquor license of Interchange Wine and Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea for 60 days, however, further violations have put it at risk of the longer suspension, according to CBS Minnesota. Protesters marched past the bistro on their way from city hall to the courthouse in downtown Albert Lea Sunday afternoon, chanting into bull horns and holding signs objecting to the governor’s lockdown measures.

Owner Lisa Hanson has ignored a temporary restraining order that was issued against the restaurant in mid-December, saying she believes the state is unlawfully enforcing an unlawful order.

“We’re well aware of what the consequences could be,” Hanson said. “Either I closed permanently or I opened fully, so I opened fully … and yes, I knew the risks going into that.”

Hanson is entitled to a court hearing before any liquor license suspension can take effect and plans to speak with her attorney about her next steps, according to the report.

“We are open for business,” she said. “[We’re] staying open because we need to make money to pay bills.”

She said her protest is about equal parts business and principle. She has laid out pocket-size U.S. Constitutions on the counter at the Interchange and is selling protest T-shirts and asking for donations to her legal fund.

“We believe that we will see victory in this,” Hanson said.

