News

U.S.

Local Officials Resist Maryland Governor’s Order to Open Private Schools

By
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a news conference with updates about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at the Maryland State Capitol in Annapolis, Md., July 22, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, are pushing back against an executive order by Governor Larry Hogan that prevents a blanket closure of private schools.

Montgomery County health officer Travis Gayles had issued an order on Friday for all private schools in the county to remain closed until at least October 1, conducting all-remote learning. Governor Hogan subsequently countered that “private and parochial schools deserve the same opportunity and flexibility to make reopening decisions based on public health guidelines.”

Gayles said on Wednesday that the county was “continuing to evaluate the impact of the governor’s executive order on the directive that has been put out there.” The county’s own directive “has not been rescinded.”

While Hogan said that schools should be able to decide whether to reopen on a case-by-case basis, Montgomery County’s current rules prevent schools from reopening unless newly reported coronavirus cases drop to ten per day within the county. Currently, the county is reporting about 75 cases per day.

Comments

“[Hogan’s] decision on private schools is not a good decision,” County Executive Marc Elrich said. “I wish he would let us continue working on these problems so we can get the numbers down.”

However, a spokeswoman for Hogan told Bethesda Magazine on Wednesday that the governor’s executive order absolutely overturns the county’s policy. The spokeswoman said that county officials were empowered by an earlier executive order to close individual schools if it does not follow state and national reopening guidelines.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Education

The Shame of the Teachers’ Unions

By
No other group has shown as much contempt for its own work during the coronavirus crisis as teachers. Their unions are actively fighting to keep kids out of the classroom and also to limit remote instruction, lest it require too much time and attention from people who are supposed to be wholly devoted to ... Read More
Education

The Shame of the Teachers’ Unions

By
No other group has shown as much contempt for its own work during the coronavirus crisis as teachers. Their unions are actively fighting to keep kids out of the classroom and also to limit remote instruction, lest it require too much time and attention from people who are supposed to be wholly devoted to ... Read More
World

Massive Explosions Devastate Beirut

By
A series of massive explosions detonated in Beirut on Tuesday, with footage showing a mushroom cloud and shockwave emanating from the city port. [embed]https://twitter.com/air_intel/status/1290676373485490177[/embed] It is still unclear what caused the explosions. Lebanese security forces claimed the ... Read More
World

Massive Explosions Devastate Beirut

By
A series of massive explosions detonated in Beirut on Tuesday, with footage showing a mushroom cloud and shockwave emanating from the city port. [embed]https://twitter.com/air_intel/status/1290676373485490177[/embed] It is still unclear what caused the explosions. Lebanese security forces claimed the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

What or Who Decides This Election?

By
We know where to watch in the next few weeks but have no real idea what we will be watching. Yet pundits, the media, and the Left seem giddy that their polls show a Trump slump, as if they have learned nothing and forgotten nothing from 2016. But in truth, the news cycle over the next three months may well favor ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

What or Who Decides This Election?

By
We know where to watch in the next few weeks but have no real idea what we will be watching. Yet pundits, the media, and the Left seem giddy that their polls show a Trump slump, as if they have learned nothing and forgotten nothing from 2016. But in truth, the news cycle over the next three months may well favor ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The World’s Worst Idea

By
Almost a decade ago, I wrote a little book called The Politically Incorrect Guide to Socialism. When Regnery asked me to write the book, I was happy to do it but wondered whether a book on socialism, a brief conspectus of its grotesque failures, would be necessary or useful. I wondered why anybody would be ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The World’s Worst Idea

By
Almost a decade ago, I wrote a little book called The Politically Incorrect Guide to Socialism. When Regnery asked me to write the book, I was happy to do it but wondered whether a book on socialism, a brief conspectus of its grotesque failures, would be necessary or useful. I wondered why anybody would be ... Read More
Culture

Monsters Galore

By
Vanity Fair, that peerless assessor of all things political, has bravely come out with the shocking opinion that the movies, TV, and our much-vaunted national media-industrial complex don’t hate right-wing women as much as they ought to, leading to the unjust and the always unhappy conclusion that people such ... Read More
Culture

Monsters Galore

By
Vanity Fair, that peerless assessor of all things political, has bravely come out with the shocking opinion that the movies, TV, and our much-vaunted national media-industrial complex don’t hate right-wing women as much as they ought to, leading to the unjust and the always unhappy conclusion that people such ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

What He Saw at the Riots

By
Michael Tracey is an independent, left-leaning journalist who is a thorn in the side of the progressive consensus that is set on Twitter. He has been driving around the country to the sites of riots and protests. Because his work may be of some interest to NR readers, I thought I’d interview him. Full ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

What He Saw at the Riots

By
Michael Tracey is an independent, left-leaning journalist who is a thorn in the side of the progressive consensus that is set on Twitter. He has been driving around the country to the sites of riots and protests. Because his work may be of some interest to NR readers, I thought I’d interview him. Full ... Read More