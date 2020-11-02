Local Police Say Biden Staffer May Have Been ‘At Fault’ in ‘Trump Train’ Highway Incident

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Dallas, Texas, March 2, 2020. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)

Local police in Texas said over the weekend that the vehicle of a Joe Biden staffer may be “at fault” in a minor collision that occurred during an incident where Trump supporters in trucks surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus.

The incident occurred on I-35 in Hays County and involved a Biden staffer’s white SUV making contact with a Trump supporter’s black truck.

The San Marcos Police Department, which is handling any potential police reports on the crash, said it has researched the collision and watched footage of the incident online.

“The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” the police department said in a statement.

“Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault,” the department said.

The police department also said the Biden bus requested a police escort, but due to traffic police were not able to reach the campaign bus before it exited the jurisdiction.

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party said in a tweet that Trump supporters followed the Biden bus through central Texas “to intimidate Biden supporters.”

“They ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats. Don’t let bullies win, vote,” she wrote.

The Biden campaign also condemned the group of Trump supporters, accusing them of endangering those close to the campaign.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, the Biden campaign’s Texas communications director.

President Trump on Saturday tweeted a video that appears to show his supporters surrounding the bus along with the words “I LOVE TEXAS!”

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Wednesday moved the presidential race in Texas from “lean Republican” to “toss up.” Trump is up by one point in the state as of Tuesday, a day before the election, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

