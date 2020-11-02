News

Elections

Local Police Say Biden Staffer May Have Been ‘At Fault’ in ‘Trump Train’ Highway Incident

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Dallas, Texas, March 2, 2020. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)

Local police in Texas said over the weekend that the vehicle of a Joe Biden staffer may be “at fault” in a minor collision that occurred during an incident where Trump supporters in trucks surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus.

The incident occurred on I-35 in Hays County and involved a Biden staffer’s white SUV making contact with a Trump supporter’s black truck.

The San Marcos Police Department, which is handling any potential police reports on the crash, said it has researched the collision and watched footage of the incident online.

“The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” the police department said in a statement.

“Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault,” the department said.

The police department also said the Biden bus requested a police escort, but due to traffic police were not able to reach the campaign bus before it exited the jurisdiction.

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party said in a tweet that Trump supporters followed the Biden bus through central Texas “to intimidate Biden supporters.”

“They ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats. Don’t let bullies win, vote,” she wrote.

The Biden campaign also condemned the group of Trump supporters, accusing them of endangering those close to the campaign.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, the Biden campaign’s Texas communications director.

Comments

President Trump on Saturday tweeted a video that appears to show his supporters surrounding the bus along with the words “I LOVE TEXAS!”

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Wednesday moved the presidential race in Texas from “lean Republican” to “toss up.” Trump is up by one point in the state as of Tuesday, a day before the election, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why the Left Is Mad about the Supreme Court

By
When Joe Biden finally answered, after several weeks of hemming and hawing, whether he would indulge the recently revived left-wing fantasy of adding justices to the Supreme Court, it was revealing. And not simply in the way that his response -- “to put together a national . . . bipartisan commission” some ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why the Left Is Mad about the Supreme Court

By
When Joe Biden finally answered, after several weeks of hemming and hawing, whether he would indulge the recently revived left-wing fantasy of adding justices to the Supreme Court, it was revealing. And not simply in the way that his response -- “to put together a national . . . bipartisan commission” some ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

America the Incompetent

By
I tend to agree with National Review editor Rich Lowry that Donald Trump’s main appeal always has been his (generally) unspoken seven-letter campaign platform, which begins with an “F” and ends with a “U.” But Trump promised something else in 2016 that appealed in a trans-partisan way to many Americans: ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

America the Incompetent

By
I tend to agree with National Review editor Rich Lowry that Donald Trump’s main appeal always has been his (generally) unspoken seven-letter campaign platform, which begins with an “F” and ends with a “U.” But Trump promised something else in 2016 that appealed in a trans-partisan way to many Americans: ... Read More
Elections

Biden Cried Tears of Joy When Roe Was Upheld

By
Paul Kengor, who has written a bunch for National Review over the years, has an important piece in the National Catholic Register that provides a troubling account of Joe Biden’s enthusiasm for Roe v. Wade. Kengor delved into Combat: Twelve Years in the U.S. Senate, the memoirs of the late Warren Rudman -- the ... Read More
Elections

Biden Cried Tears of Joy When Roe Was Upheld

By
Paul Kengor, who has written a bunch for National Review over the years, has an important piece in the National Catholic Register that provides a troubling account of Joe Biden’s enthusiasm for Roe v. Wade. Kengor delved into Combat: Twelve Years in the U.S. Senate, the memoirs of the late Warren Rudman -- the ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More