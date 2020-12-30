Loeffler Warns Georgians of Generational Stakes in Senate Runoff: ‘The Battle of Our Lifetime’

Atlanta — Amy Olla didn’t vote for Georgia senator Kelly Loeffler in November. But she wishes she had.

A grandmother from Woodstock, Ga., Olla had planned to cast her ballot for Loeffler, but instead voted for another Republican, Representative Doug Collins, thinking that, because Collins was better known in the state, he might have a better chance of winning January’s runoff election.

There were 20 candidates on the November ballot, including six Republicans.

“People knew who he was. He’d been in government,” Olla said of Collins. “We wanted her.”

On Tuesday morning, Olla was wearing her pink MAGA hat and waiting with her 14-year-old …